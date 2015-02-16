Bro138 | Situs Game Online RTP Gacor & Bonus Terbesar

I have just read the article and saw the video of A beautiful body, I cannot describe with words what it made me feel, only tears in my eyes… That’s just the way I felt when my baby boy was born, I was depressed, my husband couldn’t understand me and the only thing I thought was that I couldn’t be uglier…
Now, I think “if only I knew about this before, I would have participated with a picture of myself with my angel”, thank you Jade, thank you for doing this for all the real women in the world, thank you for speaking for us, you are an amazing woman, I’m sending you all my heart and love from Argentina, thank you!
Kristin Kalamaris commented
I can’t wait to see and relate to these beautiful images.
I Battin commented
I don’t think you can resist this offer, for a book as positive and uplifting as this one!
I haven’t read the book but I have seen the kickstarter campaign vid on Upworthy and let me tell you. Just from that, I know that I should buy this book, and I plan to! I had my first child a year ago and I look at myself and feel so gross and ugly and as if I’m unworthy of love from my husband because I have “let myself go”. Some days I feel beautiful. But then I catch a glimpse of myself in a full length mirror and see the extra weight from growing a beautiful baby girl inside of me and I am disgusted. I see this video and I feel a little less disgusted. I love myself a little more. Because even though I am not thin, I know I am beautiful. Because beauty isn’t defined by someone else. Beauty is defined by yourself and when you find yourself beautiful, the rest of the world will follow. And this beautiful project has brought so much beauty into my life. THANKYOU, from the bottom of my heart. THANKYOUFORHELPING ME FEELBEAUTIFULAGAIN.
Such a great collection of stories and photographs on quality crisp white eco friendly paper. The graphic layout of text and photos is soooo well done. Shared with my daughter age 15 who enjoyed viewing real women who are also Moms! It totally helped me accept the body I have and to be appreciative of all that it has done…Thank you Jade!
Just had my 2nd baby 7 mos ago and I am struggling with loving my body. This is exactly what I needed. I have a hard time even looking at myself. From the extra weight, stretch marks, and now c section scar it is really hard to appreciate the skin I’m in. So Thank you Ms. Beall. This book is a necessity for women like me. I am now a huge fan!
Thank you! I have been struggling with my body since my daughter was born (now 4 years old). I am extreme about my diet and fitness regiem to the point where I feel it almost defines me. I began using my distaste for my body and recreated it through my University women and gender studies courses! I photographed my friends post-partum bodies and made a scrapbook and let them make statements about their bodies! I AM SO THANKFULTHERE IS A BIGGER project out there like yours! everyBODY is different and they should be represented! This gives me hope that women (including myself) can stop hating their beautiful bodies because media representations tell them its not normal or the ideal. Beautiful… simply said
Heather Getty commented
This video was so moving. I am a fan of Jade’s Facebook page and the work is amazing. I work with pregnant and parenting adolescents. I can not wait to share this book with them so they know that the human body is beautiful, regardless of the shape. Thank you!
Joei Zünti-Davidson commented
The video always makes me teary, and I’ve been following your progress on this book for over a year - I’m so excited to finally place my order, and have my beautiful book home for Mother’s Day
I love this so much, it nearly brought me to tears. As a mother of two soulful children (2.5 years and 9 months) I too have struggled with my body image. I am thankful I have a husband who loves every curve, just as it is. Perhaps this book will show up for me for Mother’s Day :)
Dear Jade, I adore you. Thank you for taking a vision and making it real. For elevating the significance of real bodies, the power of female support, the profound cultural shift that can happen when genuine conversations aren’t clouded by edits and omissions. I am so honored to have connected with you.
love,
Kelli Martinelli (and the folks of gDiapers)
Carriage House Birth commented
As a mother who just brought her first pair of jeans after baby number 2 and as a birth worker and cofounder of a collective of birth workers who watches bodies transform and blossom, I was filled with joy, all the way to the top, to find this project! All I can say is, I swoon!
Veronica Hou commented
I’m very excited to see this project happening so well, too. As a woman, to realize how beautiful we are, and very important to understand our true nature is. We don’t wanna live in a lie! Thank you so much Jade & Alok. You are beautiful beings. x Veronica from Taiwan
Michal, I worked for many hours yesterday to fix our systems after reading your comment. Jade and I want this work to reach as many people around the world as possible, so no geo-fencing here (great phrase)! Thank you for spurring us to figure out our system limitations and growing beyond them. We are doing our best and VERY grateful for your interest and support of the work. You matter. -Alok