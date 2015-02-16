Bro138 | Situs Game Online RTP Gacor & Bonus Terbesar

2014-05-23 01:22:26 -0700

I haven’t read the book but I have seen the kickstarter campaign vid on Upworthy and let me tell you. Just from that, I know that I should buy this book, and I plan to! I had my first child a year ago and I look at myself and feel so gross and ugly and as if I’m unworthy of love from my husband because I have “let myself go”. Some days I feel beautiful. But then I catch a glimpse of myself in a full length mirror and see the extra weight from growing a beautiful baby girl inside of me and I am disgusted. I see this video and I feel a little less disgusted. I love myself a little more. Because even though I am not thin, I know I am beautiful. Because beauty isn’t defined by someone else. Beauty is defined by yourself and when you find yourself beautiful, the rest of the world will follow. And this beautiful project has brought so much beauty into my life. THANK YOU , from the bottom of my heart. THANK YOU FOR HELPING ME FEEL BEAUTIFUL AGAIN .